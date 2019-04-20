Western Cape anti-gang unit arrests four suspects and seizes drugs and firearm in raid

The police anti-gang unit in the Western Cape says it is continuing to make inroads in its war against illegal firearms and drugs.

On Friday, members of the unit seized a firearm and large quantities of drugs, culminating in the arrest of four suspects, during raids on two residences in the Cape Town suburb of Plumstead, it said.

“In a targeted raid, AGU members with much-needed intelligence pounced on two residences in Plumstead. In one dwelling in Normandly Village, police members arrested three suspects aged 33, 35 and 36 for possession of a prohibited firearm, ammunition and dealing in drugs,” police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

The confiscated items included 370 Ecstacy tablets, 34 live rounds of 9mm firearm

ammunition, three 9mm firearm magazines and a Vector Z88 firearm. A large quantity of different sizes of plastic bags and a business transaction book were also seized.

As part of the same raid, at a dwelling in Gull Road in Southfield, AGU members arrested another suspect aged 36 for dealing in drugs.

Items confiscated included 1,544 Ecstacy tablets, three large containers of dagga and just over R51,000 in cash, Potelwa said.

The suspect would face charges of dealing in drugs, she said.

“All arrested suspects will appear in court on Tuesday. Further investigations into whether the suspects could be linked to other crime continue.

“The unrelenting efforts of the Unit are commended by SAPS management in creating safety within Cape Town communities,” Potelwa added.