Double murder accused to remain in custody

A Port Elizabeth man arrested for a double murder will remain in custody until next week when his bail application will be heard.

Dominic Peters, 23, who is believed to be affiliated to the Drew Kids gang, appeared in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court on Friday.

Peters and his alleged accomplice - Riyaad Groves, 29 - are accused of the murder of Megan Mitchell, 21, and Clive September, 36, on November 3 2018.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the men allegedly shot and killed the pair walking in Almond Street, Booysen Park.

Peters was arrested on Thursday at a house in Brittlewood Street, Bloemendal, after a tip-off.

Groves has been in custody since his arrest in December 2018.

Peters is due to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court on May 3 for his bail application.