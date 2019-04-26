News

Double murder accused to remain in custody

By Gareth Wilson - 26 April 2019
saps+police+gun
Image: File

A Port Elizabeth man arrested for a double murder will remain in custody until next week when his bail application will be heard.

Dominic Peters, 23, who is believed to be affiliated to the Drew Kids gang, appeared in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court on Friday.

Peters and his alleged accomplice - Riyaad Groves, 29 - are accused of  the murder of Megan Mitchell, 21, and Clive September, 36, on November 3 2018.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the men allegedly shot and killed the pair walking in Almond Street, Booysen Park.

Peters was arrested on Thursday at a house in Brittlewood Street, Bloemendal, after a tip-off.

Groves has been in custody since his arrest in December 2018.

Peters is due to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court on May 3 for his bail application.

Related articles

Latest Videos

2018 NMB Leadership Summit Highlights Video
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue

Most Read

X