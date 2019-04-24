Burglars hit same Kirkwood house four times

Seven burglars who allegedly broke into the same Kirkwood house four times over Easter weekend – and set it alight - have been arrested.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the men, aged between 24 and 32 years, allegedly broke into the same Angle Street residence four times since Saturday.

The gang was arrested on Tuesday morning after police managed to track them down to a house in the Aquapark informal settlement on the outskirts of Kirkwood.

Police suspect that some of the members of the group are linked to several other crimes in the area.

“It is alleged that the first incident occurred on Saturday when suspects forced their way into the house by damaging the garage door. The suspects fled with various household items.

“It is further alleged that the same suspects returned to the house on Monday morning and removed the sliding door before stealing several more items,” she said.

“On Monday evening four [of the] men entered the yard, but were caught by surprise when a private security officer chased after them.

"The suspects managed to flee from the premises without being arrested.”