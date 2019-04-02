Child, 3, shot in gang crossfire

A three-year-old boy from Helenvale has been rushed to Livingstone Hospital after being shot in the chest in alleged gang warfare that broke out in the area on Tuesday.

The bullet was lodged in the child’s chest.

Police spokesperson Alwin Labans on Tuesday afternoon said the toddler was alive and had been taken to Livingstone hospital.

The shooting comes just days after 12-year-old Alvineesha Brookes was tragically caught in the crossfire of another gang-related shooting in Bethelsdorp.

She was standing among a crowd of people at a nearby shop.

Fury over the grade 7 pupil’s death later led to an outraged vigilante attack by a mob who fatally assaulted a young man and critically wounded a youth they found at a suspected gang member’s home.

Swift action by the police resulted in the arrest of five suspects on Sunday afternoon – one for the murder of Alvineesha and four for the vigilante violence.