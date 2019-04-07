Mans body found outside New Brighton Tavern

The body of a 31-year-old man was found outside a tavern in Avenue A, New Brighton, at 1am on Saturday.

Sinethemba Ndevu’s bullet riddled body was found by a passer-by who alerted police.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said that details as to when and how he was killed remains unknown.

“He was shot several times in the upper body and head. Nothing appears to be stolen,” he said.

“The tavern was closed at the time and the motive remains unclear at this stage.”

Beetge said that detectives were looking into whether this was a targeted hit-related murder.

Since January, 20 people have been killed in a spate of suspected hit murders – some involving gang feuds and others SMME related.

Beetge said that the Provincial Organised Crime Unit had taken over the case. - Gareth Wilson