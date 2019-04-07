News

Mans body found outside New Brighton Tavern

Sinethemba Ndevu’s bullet riddled body was found by a passer-by who alerted police.

By Gareth Wilson - 07 April 2019
Sinethemba Ndevu’s was found dead outside a New Brighton tavern in what could be another targeted hit murder.
Sinethemba Ndevu’s was found dead outside a New Brighton tavern in what could be another targeted hit murder.
Image: file

The body of a 31-year-old man was found outside a tavern in Avenue A, New Brighton, at 1am on Saturday.

Sinethemba Ndevu’s bullet riddled body was found by a passer-by who alerted police.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said that details as to when and how he was killed remains unknown.

“He was shot several times in the upper body and head. Nothing appears to be stolen,” he said. 

“The tavern was closed at the time and the motive remains unclear at this stage.”

Beetge said that detectives were looking into whether this was a targeted hit-related murder.

Since January, 20 people have been killed in a spate of suspected hit murders – some involving gang feuds and others SMME related.

Beetge said that the Provincial Organised Crime Unit had taken over the case. - Gareth Wilson

 

Related articles

Latest Videos

Crèche assault video: What we know so far
Crèche assault video: What we know so far

Most Read

X