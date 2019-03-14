More suspected hit murders in Nelson Mandela Bay

Three suspected hit murders and a shooting in which a person was wounded have taken place in Nelson Mandela Bay in a 24-hour period.

Since late January, at least 16 suspected hit murders have occurred in the Bay, with the first in the latest spate happening shortly before midnight on Monday.

The latest killing was that of Lolwethu Mbombo, 23, who was gunned down at about 7.30pm on Tuesday and managed to run into a nearby yard in Buyambo Street, Kwazakhele, where he died.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said no-one had witnessed the attack.

“A car was heard speeding off, but it is not known if that car is linked to the murder.”

Officials confirmed that Mbombo had been shot about 20 times at close range.

Beetge said nothing had been stolen.

At 7pm on Tuesday, Mamiya Ntshanyana, 20, was shot dead while sitting inside a jikeleza taxi in Lawrence Vinqi Road in KwaNobuhle, Uitenhage.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said: “When the driver stopped to let one of the passengers out of the [taxi], a [VW] Polo pulled in front of them.

“A passenger inside the Polo got out, walked to the back seat [of the taxi] and shot the passenger next to the window.

“The suspect then got back into the Polo [which] drove off.

“Nothing was said before the shooting.”

Nkohli said nothing had been stolen.

The two attacks came only hours after a landlord was shot outside New Heaven Student Accommodation at the corner of Govan Mbeki Avenue and Elizabeth Street in North End.

Witnesses say the 44-yearold, whom police are not naming for his protection, was shot multiple times while outside his parked vehicle at his block of flats.

According to witnesses and police, it appears to have been an attempted hit.

Witnesses say a gunman opened fire on him and wrapped the handgun in a jacket before jumping into a getaway vehicle with an accomplice.

On Wednesday, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man was recovering in hospital.

At about 11pm on Monday, Sithethokuhle Qayisa, 26, was shot dead in Avenue A, New Brighton.

Beetge said two men had called Qayisa by name from outside and he had gone to open the door.

“When he reached the door, it was kicked open,” he said.

“The two suspects fired at him and ran off.” Nothing was taken. Qayisa was declared dead on arrival at the Livingstone Hospital.

On Monday, Tango Nqini, 40, appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court in connection with the murder of Mkhuseli “Khusta” Yani, also 40, on March 2.

Yani was killed inside a tavern in Chalumna Street, Motherwell, while a 35-year-old man whom he was meeting, and whom police are not naming, was wounded.

Yani’s murder is believed to be linked to the ongoing SMME dispute in the Bay.

While the court was in session, a group of about 100 protesters gathered outside the courthouse holding placards asking for bail to be denied.

Nqini is due back in court on March 20 for a formal bail application.