Five held after 24-hour clampdown on Bay drug dens

“On searching the premises, a .22 rifle with some rounds of ammunition were found hidden in the bathroom.

"The serial number of the rifle was filed off. A total of 29 dagga plants were uprooted in the backyard while 8.8kg dagga was found drying,” she said.

Naidu said two people aged, 53 and 38, were arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as for the possession and cultivation of dagga.

At about 11pm, another search was carried out at a house in Lawler Street, Shauderville.

“A small amount of tik, dagga, 278 Stilpane tablets, 36 tik bulbs, 58 vials and eight packets of cocaine was seized.”

Naidu said two suspects, aged 25 and 32, were arrested for the possession of drugs.

At about the same time, a house in Jamaica Street, Timothy Valley was raided and 501 Stilpane tablets were found hidden in the yard.

Naidu said another suspected drug den was also raided in Kerk Street, Missionvale at 3.30am on Thursday.

She said 410 mandrax tablets, five rounds of ammunition, a substantial amount of cash, as well as cellphones and a laptop, were seized.

A 24-year-old was arrested at the house for dealing in drugs.

Naidu said all the suspects would appear in their respective magistrate's courts between Thursday and Friday.