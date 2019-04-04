News

Five held after 24-hour clampdown on Bay drug dens

By Gareth Wilson - 04 April 2019
Four suspected drug dens were raided in the Bay over the last 24 hours
Image: supplied

Police raided four drug dens in the Bay over the past 24 hours, leading to five arrests, as well as drugs and a firearm being confiscated.

The series of raids is part of the police's  clampdown operation to get drugs off the streets across the metro.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at midday on Wednesday, a search was carried out at a smallholding in Colwyn Crescent in Chelsea.

A .22 rifle with some rounds of ammunition were found inside one of the drug dens
“On searching the premises, a .22 rifle with some rounds of ammunition were found hidden in the bathroom.

"The serial number of the rifle was filed off.  A total of 29 dagga plants were uprooted in the backyard while 8.8kg dagga was found drying,” she said.

Naidu said two people aged, 53 and 38, were arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as for the possession and cultivation of dagga.

At about 11pm, another search was carried out at a house in Lawler Street, Shauderville.

“A small amount of tik, dagga, 278 Stilpane tablets, 36 tik bulbs, 58 vials and eight packets of cocaine was seized.”

Naidu said  two suspects, aged 25 and 32, were arrested for the possession of drugs.

At about the same time, a house in Jamaica Street, Timothy Valley was raided and 501 Stilpane tablets were found hidden in the yard.

Naidu said another suspected drug den was also raided in Kerk Street, Missionvale at 3.30am on Thursday.

She said 410 mandrax tablets, five rounds of ammunition, a substantial amount of cash, as well as cellphones and a laptop, were seized.

A 24-year-old was arrested at the house for dealing in drugs.

Naidu said all the suspects would appear in their respective magistrate's courts between Thursday and Friday.

