13 suspects arrested in undercover police operation

An undercover operation by police in the Graaff-Reinet cluster led to 13 suspects being arrested on drug-related charges over the past weekend.

The suspects, aged between 15 and 45 years, were arrested for dealing drugs in and around Aberdeen, Jansenville, Graaff-Reinet and Klipplaat.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Michelle Matroos said police confiscated tik, Mandrax and dagga to the value of R396 000 during a raid of one of the suspects’ residence.

“A large amount of cash‚ suspected to be the proceeds of drug trafficking, was also confiscated,” said Matroos.

Police also seized several cell phones, computer hard drives, various laptops and two scales used to weigh drugs at the different crime scenes.

“Two motor vehicles, an Opel Astra and Audi Q7 [which police suspect was] being used during the crimes has been impounded.”

All 13 suspects are expected to make their first court appearance in the Graaff-Reinet Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Acting provincial commissioner Major General Andre Swart praised the police for their perseverance and hard work during this undercover operation.

“I wish to commend the collaborative work done between the community and the police which led to this breakthrough,” said Swart.