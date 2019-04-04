News

NMB ANC councillor turns to Con Court in last bid to avoid jail

Warrant of arrest held over pending outcome of petition

By Kathryn Kimberley - 04 April 2019
Bongo Nombiba
Image: Eugene Coetzee

A warrant of arrest for ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Bongo Nombiba has been set aside pending the outcome of his petition to the Constitutional Court.

The state now has 30 days in which to oppose the application.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni said: “Councillor Nombiba filed an application to the Constitutional Court to appeal the decision of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

“The warrant for arrest has been set aside pending his application to the Constitutional Court.”

Nombiba was convicted in March 2018 of fraud and money laundering and sentenced to an effective five years in prison.

