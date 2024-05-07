Four dead, scores injured after George building collapses
Tragedy struck in George on Monday as a multi-storey building, still under construction, collapsed, claiming at least four lives and sending scores of people to hospital.
The building, believed to have been a block of flats in the making, caved in at about 2pm in Victoria Street...
