Three arrested for drugs in police raid

Three suspects were arrested in three separate drug busts on Thursday night.

The bust comes after Kwazakhele Crime Prevention Unit police received a tip off of drug dealers operating in Zwide and Kwazakhele areas.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said that the first arrest was at about 9pm in Makuphula Street, Zwide.

"A 48 year old man was arrested after 9 small packets of dagga and 4 mandrax tablets were found hidden inside the house he was in,” he said.

Ten minutes later, police raided a house in Ngwekazi Street, Zwide, where a 36 year old was arrested.

“He was found in possession of 15 small packets of tik, 52 small packets of dagga and 52 mandrax tablets.”

The last arrest came at 10:50pm in Mkuli Street, Kwazakhele.

“Inside the house, police found 6 mandrax tablets and a bag of loose dagga,” Beetge added.

Kwazakhele Station Commander, Brigadier Lindelwa Vellem said they would continue to clamp down on drug dealers.

“These drugs ruin the lives of the users and also play a contributing role to other crimes.”

All three suspects will appear in the New Brighton Magistrates Court on Monday.