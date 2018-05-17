Two arrested with 23kg of dagga

Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested on Thursday afternoon after police found 23kg of dagga in the boot of their car.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the men, driving a red Volkswagen Polo, were arrested at about 2pm when police pulled them over on the N2 near Bluewater Bay.

“On searching the vehicle, 15 bags of dagga with an estimated street value of about R300,000 were discovered in the boot of the vehicle,” he said.

“The vehicle was travelling into Port Elizabeth and at this stage, the exact location as to where they were going remains unknown. Detectives are interviewing them to gather more information.”

Motherwell cluster commander Major-General Dawie Rabie said: “The role that drugs play in the commission of other serious crimes cannot be overlooked, and therefore police will continue to remove drugs and drug traffickers from our streets.”

The two suspects - aged 27 and 34 - are expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Monday.