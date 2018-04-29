Alleged drug dealer arrested

An alleged foreign drug dealer was arrested after police shot at his car tyres while he was attempting to get away.

The car chase started at about 1:20pm on Sunday when Port Elizabeth Flying Squad members received a tip off of a drug dealer driving a white polo in Whyteleaf Drive, Algoa Park.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that as police arrived at the street, the polo sped away.

“A high speed car chase ensued while police attempted to stop the Polo. During the chase, the polo driver jumped several busy traffic intersections on the Uitenhage Road. Police attempted to over take the polo to force it off the road, however the suspect attempted to ride the police vehicle off the road,” she said.

“While the Polo driver was attempting to evade capture, he was weaving in and out of traffic. During this time, he bumped another vehicle that was stationary at a red traffic light at an intersection. Despite this, the driver continued to speed off. As the chase continued, the suspect also clipped a passing truck and another vehicle.”

Janse van Rensburg said that after exhausting all measures to stop the driver, police fired at the Polo.

“Several rounds were shot at the back car tyre when the driver turned into one of the side streets. The chase continued however the car tyre became deflated and the driver lost control forcing the Polo to mount a pavement and hitting a street sign in Ntsekisa Street, New Brighton,” she said.

Janse van Rensburg said that the 29-year-old driver was arrested.

“Almost 300 tik pipes as well as mandrax tablets and a packet of tik was found inside the car,” she added.

“Due to the reckless and dangerous manner in which the suspect was driving, police have opened a case of attempted murder as well.”

The man will appear in the New Brighon Magistrates Court on Monday.