SA man on death row for drugs
PE woman believes brother duped by trafficking syndicate into smuggling cocaine into Vietman
A Port Elizabeth woman whose younger brother has been sentenced to death for smuggling cocaine into Vietnam firmly believes he was a victim of trafficking – and has slammed the South African government for failing to assist one of its citizens.
