SA is so used to crime, we don’t even expect it to be punished
Crime is one of the major concerns of many domestic and international investors. Let’s crush this problem. Women abuse is a horrific. Let’s crush this problem. Corruption is a major deterrent to investment and thus job creation.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.