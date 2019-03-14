Robbers pose as municipal plumbers

Two men posing as municipal plumbers forced their way into a house in Kensington and robbed a 21-year-old woman.

The incident happened at about 9am on Wednesday when the woman was home alone in Connaught Avenue.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said while the woman was out for a walk, she noticed two men following her.

“She walked home and as she got to her front door, the two men approached her and said that they were municipal plumbers and had been sent to assess the plumbing,” Naidu said.

“The woman denied them entry, telling them to come back when her parents were home.

"As she unlocked the door to enter, the men pulled out a knife and threatened her.”

Naidu said the woman was forced into the house.

“The men held her at knife point and forced her to open all the cupboards while looking for valuables. They ended up taking only a playstation before running away,” she said.

A case of house robbery is under investigation.