Man shot and injured during robbery

A Port Elizabeth man was shot an injured during a robbery in Central on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a 33-year-old man was ambushed by four men, one of the armed with a pistol, while walking in Parliament Street at about 11.30pm.

They held him at gunpoint while searching him.

“The suspects then took his wallet. It is unclear why he was carrying such a lot of money,” she said.

“The men then demanded he hand over his cellphone which he was holding. A verbal exchange of words took place and the man ran off with his cellphone.”

The armed suspect fired shots at him as he fled.

“He was shot in the left foot and shoulder. The suspects however ran to a nearby VW Polo and sped off,” she said.

“The man reported the robbery to police and was then taken to hospital where he was treated and discharged a few hours later. The details of the vehicle were then circulated between all police stations and members on the road.”

Members of the flying squad spotted the vehicle on the M4 at about 1.30am.

“The car was pulled off the road and two bullet holes were found on the left side of the vehicle. On questioning the two occupants, they claimed to have come from a tavern in New Brighton.

“The driver claims to have given his car to friends during the course of the night who then returned the car later,” she said.

“Both men have been taken in for questioning regarding the incident and bullet holes in the vehicle. At this stage, no arrests have been made.”

A case of armed robbery and attempted murder is under investigation.