Port Elizabeth liquor store robbed at Fig Tree Complex

Two gunmen robbed a Port Elizabeth Tops at Spar at gunpoint on Thursday afternoon.

The robbery took place at the Fig Tree Complex on the corners of William Moffet and Circular Drive.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said the men entered the store, held staff and gun point and grabbed bottles of alcohol and money.

“The men then fled the scene in a getaway vehicle believed to be a white Mazda bakkie with a canopy,” he said.

Currently a search is underway for the suspects.

Police are on the scene.