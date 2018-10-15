Two stolen firearms recovered and robber arrested

A suspected robber was arrested and two stolen firearms recovered in two separate incidents less than three hours apart.

The first incident saw a 27-year-old man arrested in New Brighton after allegedly robbing a tavern at 8:30pm on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the robbery happened at a tavern in Nkata Street, New Brighton, when four armed suspects entered the bar and demanded cash from an employee.

“The 77-year-old woman, who was serving patrons through a security gate inside the tavern, handed over the money after the men pointed a gun at her,” he said.

“The suspects fled on foot with money and liquor. During the robbery, a call for help came through to the police.”

Beetge said that within minutes, Flying Squad officials arrived on the scene and caught the man jumping over a boundary wall behind the tavern.

“A 9mm pistol with 4 rounds ammunition was found in the suspect’s possession,” he said.