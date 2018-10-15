Two stolen firearms recovered and robber arrested
The arrests, both in New Brighton, happened three hours apart
A suspected robber was arrested and two stolen firearms recovered in two separate incidents less than three hours apart.
The first incident saw a 27-year-old man arrested in New Brighton after allegedly robbing a tavern at 8:30pm on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the robbery happened at a tavern in Nkata Street, New Brighton, when four armed suspects entered the bar and demanded cash from an employee.
“The 77-year-old woman, who was serving patrons through a security gate inside the tavern, handed over the money after the men pointed a gun at her,” he said.
“The suspects fled on foot with money and liquor. During the robbery, a call for help came through to the police.”
Beetge said that within minutes, Flying Squad officials arrived on the scene and caught the man jumping over a boundary wall behind the tavern.
“A 9mm pistol with 4 rounds ammunition was found in the suspect’s possession,” he said.
Shortly after midnight, patrolling members attached to the Motherwell Cluster Operational Command Centre noticed three men walking in Seyisi Street, New Brighton.
“When they spotted the police vehicle, the men became agitated. The men were searched and a loaded unlicensed firearm was found hidden in one of the pants.”
Beetge said the serial numbers on both firearms had been removed.
“The firearms have been sent for ballistic and forensic analysis to determine if they are connected to any open cases,” he added.
Both suspects will be appearing in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.