Eastern Cape girl kidnapped in farm attack
Police have arrested a man for another farm attack two weeks ago in Joubertina
A teenage girl was kidnapped and her parents held against their will during an early morning farm attack near Fort Beaufort in the Eastern Cape.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.