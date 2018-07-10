Two separate house robberies in Uitenhage

Police are investigating two house robberies that occurred in Uitenhage on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the first attack took place at 1am in Mimosa Drive, Uitenhage when three gunmen forced open a kitchen door to gain entry to the house.

“The occupants were woken by the sound of an opening door and held at gunpoint by one of the suspects. The other two men ransacked the house and stole a television set, Xbox, five cellphones and a hard drive.

“The suspects then locked the victims inside a bedroom before fleeing the scene,” Nkohli said.

At about 4am, another house was robebd in Katjiepiering Street, in Uitenhage when five men, some armed with firearms, also broke in by forcing open a door.

“The homeowner was held at gunpoint and forced to hand over cash from her wallet.” Nkohli said.

“The suspects also stole a television set, a laptop and a cellphone.”

Nobody was injured.