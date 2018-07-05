Two house robberies in Bay

Port Elizabeth police are investigating two separate house robberies in Walmer and Summerstrand on Thursday morning.

The first incident happened shortly after midnight when three men kicked open the door of a flatlet in Seventh Avenue, Walmer and ran inside, police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said.

“A fight ensued and the 30-year-old man who was sleeping in the house was stabbed in the forehead. The fight continued and the three ran out of the flatlet with a television and the mans cellphone,” he said.

Asked about the extent of the injuries, Rheeder said the man was not seriously injured.

House robbers also struck at a Keiskama Street, Summerstrand home at about 3am.

“A 48-year-old woman was sleeping in the house together with her 24-year-old daughter when someone broke in. The man forced open a window to gain entry to the house,” Rheeder said.

“When he was inside, he threatened the two occupants and told them to keep quiet before ransacking the house.”

Rheeder said the man was armed with a “sharp object” but could not state if it was a knife or screwdriver.

“The man then stole the small items and fled out the same window he opened,” he said.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Two cases of house robbery are under investigation.