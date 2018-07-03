PE man shot, killed after car runs out of petrol
A Port Elizabeth man was found lying in a pool of blood next to his car after he was shot 15 times when his car ran out of petrol on Monday night.
Bevon Kelly, 28, was gunned down shortly after returning to his VW Golf with petrol he had fetched from a nearby service station.
Bevon’s car had come to a standstill in Old Stanford Road, Helenvale, while he was on his way to visit a friend.
Police found several spent bullet cartridges scattered across the scene after residents alerted police to gun shots in the area.
In an interview on Tuesday morning Bevon’s devastated father, Shane, 48, said the family was still in shock.
“We do not understand why this happened and why someone would do this.
"His girlfriend is two months pregnant, with his first child on the way.
"He was so excited and happy about it. It is just so sad that he will not be here to meet his child,” the visibly distraught father said during an interview at their Scholtz Street house in Bloemendal.
I am putting on a brave face for the rest of the family, I have to hold it together for them but you can see everyone is feeling the pain.Shane Kelly, victim's father
Shane said Bevon managed to talk to his mother, Irene, 43, shortly before he died in hospital.
"He was not making much sense but from what he explained, it looks like he ran out of petrol while on the way to visit a friend in Gelvandale.
"He then walked to the service station to buy petrol and when he came back to the car he was attacked.
"Nothing was stolen, he was just killed in cold blood. His shoes, rings and watch were all still on him,” he said.
Asked how they were alerted to the attack, Shane said: “The police came to the house to call us. They then drove us to Livingstone Hospital so we could see him.”
Shane said when they arrived at the hospital, doctors reported that Bevon had been shot about 15 times.
Bevon died shortly after his family reached the hospital.
“He [Bevon] was the eldest of seven children. The entire family is really shaken up by this.
"His girlfriend has also gone to the doctor as she is in shock. His mother is totally devastated.
"I am putting on a brave face for the rest of the family, I have to hold it together for them but you can see everyone is feeling the pain,” Shane said.
Asked about motive, Shane explained that Bevon had been convicted of being in possession of a stolen car - which had been hijacked - in 2011.
For that, he had been sentenced to seven years in jail.
“He was released on parole last year and I am not sure if this could be linked to his time in prison or if this is just people killing because they can.
"My son was not a gangster so I really do not know why they would do this. It is a mystery and I suppose we will never really know why he was killed,” he said.
Asked about the circumstances surrounding Bevon's arrest, Shane explained that Bevon had purchased a car which later turned out to be hijacked – leading to his arrest.
“He was devoted to church and was loved by everyone. He loved living here and loved the community.
"All the people in the area have been stopping by the house, he touched so many lives.
"The youngsters also looked up to him and he helped people were he could."
Shane called on police to track down and arrest the culprits responsible for Bevon’s murder.
“We cannot have innocent people being attacked and killed for no reason, we want answers as to why they did this to our son,” he said.
By midday on Tuesday, no witnesses had yet come forward.
Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans confirmed that the motive for the murder was not known.
Labans said the VW Golf, driven by Bevon, had run out of petrol and it appeared that he was attacked on returning to the vehicle.
“The exact details of what happened is unknown and it is unclear how many suspects were involved or what exactly transpired. A five litre bottle filled with petrol was found next to the car.”
Asked if anything had been stolen, Labans confirmed that robbery had been ruled out as a motive.
Labans said the matter was not gang-related and confirmed that Bevon was not linked to any gangs.
“Leads are being followed up and at this stage detectives are still working on establishing the motive,” he said.
A case of murder is under investigation.