PE man shot, killed after car runs out of petrol

Shane said Bevon managed to talk to his mother, Irene, 43, shortly before he died in hospital.

"He was not making much sense but from what he explained, it looks like he ran out of petrol while on the way to visit a friend in Gelvandale.

"He then walked to the service station to buy petrol and when he came back to the car he was attacked.

"Nothing was stolen, he was just killed in cold blood. His shoes, rings and watch were all still on him,” he said.

Asked how they were alerted to the attack, Shane said: “The police came to the house to call us. They then drove us to Livingstone Hospital so we could see him.”

Shane said when they arrived at the hospital, doctors reported that Bevon had been shot about 15 times.

Bevon died shortly after his family reached the hospital.

“He [Bevon] was the eldest of seven children. The entire family is really shaken up by this.

"His girlfriend has also gone to the doctor as she is in shock. His mother is totally devastated.

"I am putting on a brave face for the rest of the family, I have to hold it together for them but you can see everyone is feeling the pain,” Shane said.

Asked about motive, Shane explained that Bevon had been convicted of being in possession of a stolen car - which had been hijacked - in 2011.

For that, he had been sentenced to seven years in jail.

“He was released on parole last year and I am not sure if this could be linked to his time in prison or if this is just people killing because they can.

"My son was not a gangster so I really do not know why they would do this. It is a mystery and I suppose we will never really know why he was killed,” he said.

Asked about the circumstances surrounding Bevon's arrest, Shane explained that Bevon had purchased a car which later turned out to be hijacked – leading to his arrest.

“He was devoted to church and was loved by everyone. He loved living here and loved the community.

"All the people in the area have been stopping by the house, he touched so many lives.

"The youngsters also looked up to him and he helped people were he could."

Shane called on police to track down and arrest the culprits responsible for Bevon’s murder.

“We cannot have innocent people being attacked and killed for no reason, we want answers as to why they did this to our son,” he said.