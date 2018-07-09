Man arrested for PE cellphone shop robbery

One of the men who allegedly held up workers at the Cell C store in the Cleary Park Shopping Centre in June has been arrested.

The robbery happened on June 10 when three men, two of them armed with handguns, entered the shop and held three staff members and a customer at gunpoint.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said members from the Port Elizabeth Flying Squad had followed up on a tip-off that led them to a street in Kwetyana Street, Motherwell on Sunday.

“Members raided that house and found a 24-year-old suspect hiding inside. A search of the premises led to four cellphones, a camera and various other accessories being recovered. Almost all the items are believed to have been stolen from the Cell C shop in the Cleary Park Shopping Centre last month,” she said.

Naidu said the man was arrested for being in possession of stolen property as well as the robbery of Cell C in Cleary Park.

The other men involved with the robbery are still on the run and being sought by detectives.

The man is due to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.