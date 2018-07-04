Two house robberies in three hours

Two house robberies - just three hours apart - have been reported in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The latest incident happened in Despatch when three men broke into a house and held the owner at gunpoint on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at 2am in Bree Street, Despatch.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the three robbers forced open a window to gain access to the house.

“One of the suspects armed with a firearm held a 56-year-old homeowner at gunpoint. A victim was further tied and kept in the bedroom while other suspects ransacked the house,” he said.

“Suspects stole cash from the wallet, a flatscreen television, a video machine and two tablet phones before fleeing the scene. About an hour later, a victim managed to free himself and contact the police.”

In a separate incident, two men broke into a house in Bethelsdorp at 11pm on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said the two burglars broke into the Hemsley Place house by smashing a window at about 11pm on Tuesday.

“When they were inside, they confronted a 41-year-old woman inside the bedroom. The suspects then threw blankets over her head and threatened to shoot her. The men stole cellphones and small household items,” he said.

“The men then fled through the same window they had broken.”

In both robberies, no one was injured and no arrests made.

Two cases of house robbery are under investigation.