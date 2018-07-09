Three men nabbed in PE shopping centre parking lot

Port Elizabeth police foiled a possible robbery by catching three men, armed with a stolen firearm, sitting in a car outside Walmer Park Shopping Centre on Monday afternoon.

One of the men had been on the run for more than three years after allegedly robbing a woman in East London and shooting her husband.

He was arrested outside Walmer Park Shopping Centre on Monday afternoon.

Details emerged shortly after police nabbed a 32-year-old driver, as well as two passengers, while sitting in a Corolla in the complex carpark near one of the entrances.

While details as to why they were sitting inside the car, with a stolen firearm, remains unknown, police suspect that the trio were preparing to rob someone leaving a bank that is based inside the centre.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that at about 2pm, the Flying Squad received a tip-off of a suspect who was wanted in Beacon Bay sitting in a car near entrance two in the carpark.

“Police moved in and forced all three occupants out of the car. The driver attempted to evade arrest by running away, however, he was caught by police,” she said.