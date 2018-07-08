Six suspects sought after house robbery

Police are searching for six suspected robbers, after they allegedly robbed four women inside a house in St Francis Bay.

The incident happened at about 3am on Saturday, police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said.

"It is alleged that six men stormed into a house in Poivre Crescent, St Francis Bay through an unlocked back door," Nkohli said.

"The six men were wearing balaclavas and two of them armed with firearms held the four victims inside the house at gunpoint. Suspects stole gadgets such as iPads, laptops and cellphones before fleeing the scene."

Nobody was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigating officer Warrant Officer Jannie Meyer at 071 604 6336.