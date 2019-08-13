Port Elizabeth police search for missing child

Police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who went missing on Monday after he failed to arrive at school or at home later that day.

Siyahluma Moss was reported missing to the Motherwell police station at about 8pm on Monday after he failed to arrive home from school.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Siyahluma attended Nxanelwimfundo Intermediate School in Motherwell, which is only 1km from his home.

He was last seen leaving for school at 7am that day.

“He was dressed and ready for school when he left and failed to return,” Beetge said.

“His grandmother then went to ask the school where he was, when she found out that he never arrived at school.”

The 11-year-old boy, whose mother works in Gauteng, lives with his grandmother in Mokgatho Street in NU10.

Beetge said Siyahluma’s grandmother said he often walked to school with friends.

He said detectives were following several leads and appealed to anyone with information to contact WO Riaan Smith on 071-352-5094.