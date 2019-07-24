Reward offered in search for missing Helenvale boy
Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee member Marlon Daniels has offered a R5,000 reward - in his personal capacity - to anybody who can assist the police in their search for Recolin Witbooi, 8.
Uitenhage businessman Christo Ferreira also pledged R2,500 in the comments section of Daniels’ Facebook post on Monday.
Recolin went missing from the street in front of his Helenvale home on July 6.
He was last seen by his dad, Clive Domingo, when he came into the house for lunch and subsequently returned to the street to play with friends.
The family live in Uranus Street, Barcelona, near Helenvale.
When Recolin failed to return home by his usual 6pm curfew, his parents raised the alarm.
While several sightings have been reported, neither his parents, community members nor the police have been able to locate him.
Daniels said his own child would turn eight in the next two months.
“I look at him and I can just imagine what the parents are going through. I would like to meet with them.
“The uncertainty and the void must be terrible,” he said.
“I was hoping for a happy ending for this family, but he has been missing for so long now.
“I am hoping that this gesture will reach the right ears.”
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the police did not comment on rewards offered privately.
Ferreira said he always tried to help when it came to animals and children.
“I always thought Daniels was a big ‘hardegat’ [tough nut], but I am happy to help him with this.”
He said he could imagine what the family was going through and would love to help them find the child.