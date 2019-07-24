Reward offered in search for missing Helenvale boy

Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee member Marlon Daniels has offered a R5,000 reward - in his personal capacity - to anybody who can assist the police in their search for Recolin Witbooi, 8.

Uitenhage businessman Christo Ferreira also pledged R2,500 in the comments section of Daniels’ Facebook post on Monday.

Recolin went missing from the street in front of his Helenvale home on July 6.

He was last seen by his dad, Clive Domingo, when he came into the house for lunch and subsequently returned to the street to play with friends.

The family live in Uranus Street, Barcelona, near Helenvale.

When Recolin failed to return home by his usual 6pm curfew, his parents raised the alarm.