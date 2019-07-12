Another 'missing' PE young person

Another young person has been reported missing in Port Elizabeth – almost two weeks after she was last seen.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Anita Karelse, 16, was last seen at her Booysen Park home on June 29.

She is the third young person to be reported missing in the city since July 6.

“According to her parents, this is not the first time that she went missing and they suspected that she may return home,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“During 2018, her parents reported her missing and after her friends informed her that the police were looking for her, she returned home. It is suspected that Anita is in the Zwide vicinity.”

Anita was wearing a black cap, white Uzzi top, maroon skirt and black pump shoes when she disappeared.

Anyone who may have seen her or may know of her whereabouts is asked to contact Sergeant Kelibone Mokhadla on 071 475 2327 or 10111.