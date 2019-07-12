Another 'missing' PE young person
Another young person has been reported missing in Port Elizabeth – almost two weeks after she was last seen.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Anita Karelse, 16, was last seen at her Booysen Park home on June 29.
She is the third young person to be reported missing in the city since July 6.
“According to her parents, this is not the first time that she went missing and they suspected that she may return home,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“During 2018, her parents reported her missing and after her friends informed her that the police were looking for her, she returned home. It is suspected that Anita is in the Zwide vicinity.”
Anita was wearing a black cap, white Uzzi top, maroon skirt and black pump shoes when she disappeared.
Anyone who may have seen her or may know of her whereabouts is asked to contact Sergeant Kelibone Mokhadla on 071 475 2327 or 10111.
Meanwhile, police are searching for another two missing children.
Mbasa Ngindo, 13, disappeared from her house in Ranisi Street, NU8, in Motherwell between 10pm on July 7 and 5am on July 8.
Mbasa lives with her parents.
They realised she was missing when they went to check on her.
Her parents went to bed and when they woke at 5am, they could not find her.
There is no signs of forced entry to the house and a small bag of clothing appears to be missing.
On July 6, Recolin Witbooi, 8, a pupil at Hillcrest Primary, went also went missing.
His father, Clive Domingo, said he last saw him at the family’s home in Uranus Street, Helenvale, when he came to eat lunch on Saturday.
When he did not return, Domingo and other family members went looking for him.
By Sunday morning, community members were out in full force looking for the child.
Janse van Rensburg said that they had responded to several sightings of the child across the Bay.
Sightings of Witbooi have been reported at traffic intersections in Newton Park, Linton Grange, Walmer and Westering areas.
It is believed that he is travelling with two other friends.All three minors are sought by police and anyone who spots them is urged to contact 10111.