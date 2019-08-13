Women's T20 cricket added to 2022 Commonwealth Games

Cricket is set to return to the Commonwealth Games after a 24-year absence with organisers confirming on Tuesday that the programme for Birmingham 2022 would include a women's Twenty20 tournament.

The T20 event is one of three new events added to the next edition of the Games, alongside Beach Volleyball and Para Table Tennis, but there was no room on the schedule for shooting.

Eight teams will take part in the game's shortest format, which will be held at Edgbaston, boosting the total number of medal events for women at Birmingham 2022 to 135 - two more than men in a first for a major multi-sport event.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement the sport's return to the Games was "a truly historic moment for women's cricket and for the global cricket community".