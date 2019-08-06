Missing Helenvale boy ‘could be trafficking victim’

A private detective who is searching for missing Helenvale boy Recolin Witbooi, 9, has raised fears that two kidnappers are cruising the area scouting for young boys.



Basil Steven, a teacher at Hillcrest Primary where Recolin is a pupil, said they were talking to the boys in the school and warning them about kidnappers...

