Police search for missing teen

Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who allegedly ran away from home on Saturday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said Anastacia Jordaan was last seen at her home in Mahogany Crescent, in Arcadia, Bethelsdorp, at about midday.

“Her mother went outside to hang up some washing. When she returned, she could not find her daughter. It is believed that she took her school bag and some clothes with her before leaving,” he said.

“At this stage, no foul play is suspected. However, her parents are very concerned and have since reported her missing to the police.”

Detectives have been to Jordaan’s friends and family's houses with little success.

Rheeder said that due to the girl being a minor, the family violence, child protection and sexual offences investigations unit had been roped in to assist.

Anyone who spots Jordaan, is urged to contact Detective Constable Vatiswa Nontshokweni on 071-362-4757