Police probe kidnapping case after toddler is removed from crèche

Police are investigating a kidnapping after a child was allegedly taken from a nursery school in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

Three-year-old Ropafadzo Nkosi, identified by police as the missing child, was allegedly taken from the crèche by a man on August 1.

Police spokesperson Colonel Nare Matsobane confirmed on Sunday that a case of kidnapping had been opened. "Investigations are underway," he said.

Four days after the girl's disappearance, no arrests have been made.

"A case of kidnapping is been investigated. The investigating officer is in the process of applying for a warrant of arrest, since the suspect was last seen with the child at the crèche," said police spokesperson Captain Pearl van Staad on Monday.

• This article has been amended to replace an earlier version in which the mother made allegations against the father of the child.