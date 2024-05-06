JUST IN | Building under construction collapses in George

A multi-storey building under construction collapsed in George on Monday, with the municipality reporting “multiple patients” involved.
The building in Victoria Street is adjacent to the George local municipality’s main offices on York Street.
“Due to the collapse of a Victoria Street building ... the municipality has closed its main building as a safety precaution until further notice,” the municipality said in one of many media statements on Monday.
“The public is urgently notified that access to Victoria Road is blocked from York Street.”
It said emergency services were on site.
“A number of ambulances will be required to enter the area due to multiple patients.
“George municipal disaster services, together with a number of other stakeholders, are currently busy [on scene] which involves multiple patients.
“Should any member of the public wish to provide drinking water, Lucozade, wine gums, or any food for the services while they are on site — they must please deliver via Ivy Street at 79 Victoria St, Delplan Consulting.”
The Western Cape Government was closely monitoring and sending resources to assist the emergency response.
Premier Alan Winde and relevant provincial ministers and government were being briefed on the incident.
“All the necessary support has been offered to emergency personnel to expedite their response. At the moment, officials are focused on saving lives. This is our top priority at this stage,” Winde said.
This is a developing story.
