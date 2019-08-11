Bay hit suspect calls judge out over time in custody
Murder trial delayed over missing eyewitness
A man accused of shooting dead a Kleinskool man in an alleged hit asked a Port Elizabeth High Court judge how much longer his trial would be delayed, saying he had been in custody for too long and had no access to his child.
In an apparent show of defiance of court protocol, alleged gangster Fabian Fillis, 24, addressed Judge Bulelwa Pakati directly from the dock after he learnt his case was to be postponed to Wednesday to allow the state more time to locate a key witness to the murder of Thomas Ernest Hammond...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.