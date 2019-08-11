Bay hit suspect calls judge out over time in custody

Murder trial delayed over missing eyewitness

PREMIUM

A man accused of shooting dead a Kleinskool man in an alleged hit asked a Port Elizabeth High Court judge how much longer his trial would be delayed, saying he had been in custody for too long and had no access to his child.



In an apparent show of defiance of court protocol, alleged gangster Fabian Fillis, 24, addressed Judge Bulelwa Pakati directly from the dock after he learnt his case was to be postponed to Wednesday to allow the state more time to locate a key witness to the murder of Thomas Ernest Hammond...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.