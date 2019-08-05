Horror murder of Port Elizabeth girl
Body of child found dumped in filthy toilet in Rocklands
A father’s anguished screams pierced the air as he stumbled across the brutalised body of his little daughter in a filthy, rubbish-strewn outhouse, where the five-year-old’s killer had shoved her into a corner in the dirt and tried to cover her with bricks.
A bloodied pair of small pink and white pants in the roofless toilet bears silent testimony to the horror that unfolded in Rocklands at the weekend, barely 20m from where little Chantelle Makwena had been staying...
