'I am tired of crying' - mother of toddler 'abducted' from creche

"I am tired of crying."

These are the words of a mother whose three-year-old daughter was allegedly abducted on Thursday from a nursery school in Boksburg on the East Rand.

Angel Nkosi, 29, said her child, Ropafadzo, went missing shortly after the school called to say that her biological father was there.

"I received a phone call from the nursery informing that he was at the school wanting the child, but I told them not to release her and to immediately call the police while I also rushed to the nursery.… When I got there it was too late, he had already taken my child," she told TimesLIVE on Sunday.

Nkosi said she panicked after the call because she had received a tip-off that the man was planning to take the child out of the country.

Nkosi said an assistant teacher claimed that he had forcefully entered the school, pushed her and left with the child.

He allegedly sent WhatsApp messages threatening to abduct the child if Nkosi did not accede to his demands for them to get back together.

"He's been threatening me ... last year I had to get a protection order against him, but he would not show up at court .... I feel like our justice system has failed me," she said.

Nkosi accused the police of dragging their feet in the matter and has roped in a private investigator.