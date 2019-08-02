Chilly welcome for Ngqura visitors

The DA received a hostile welcome at the Port of Ngqura on Thursday, as party officials had to wait more than an hour before being allowed in by security personnel.

The party was conducting an oversight visit following the recent go-slow by Transnet workers.

The visit was led by DA MP Natasha Mazzone, DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga and MPL Yusuf Cassim.

The politicians and a large number of supporters were met by port security and the police near the entrance on Neptune Road.

Mazzone said Cassim had written about 14 letters to port authorities since the go-slow without receiving a response.

“Nqaba had also written to ask to be appraised regarding the go-slow.

“I have written to the minister [of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan] and we have had no response,” she said.

“The only response we received today was quite a hostile one from security telling us we couldn’t be here [when] in fact it is our absolute constitutional right to be here.”