Chilly welcome for Ngqura visitors

By Nomazima Nkosi - 02 August 2019
DA members and leaders picket at the entrance to the Port of Ngqura on Thursday following the recent go-slow by Transnet employees
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The DA received a hostile welcome at the Port of Ngqura on Thursday, as party officials had to wait more than an hour before being allowed in by security personnel.

The party was conducting an oversight visit following the recent go-slow by Transnet workers.

The visit was led by DA MP Natasha Mazzone, DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga and MPL Yusuf Cassim.

The politicians and a large number of supporters were met by port security and the police near the entrance on Neptune Road.

Mazzone said Cassim had written about 14 letters to port authorities since the go-slow without receiving a response.

“Nqaba had also written to ask to be appraised regarding the go-slow.

“I have written to the minister [of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan] and we have had no response,” she said.

“The only response we received today was quite a hostile one from security telling us we couldn’t be here [when] in fact it is our absolute constitutional right to be here.”

In July, Transnet workers went on a go-slow that hit the automotive and industry hard, costing the Port of Ngqura at least R50m in shipping fees.

Bhanga said the port’s management had since assured the party that it would be included in all regional stakeholder sessions going forward.

“The management have given their assurances that they will include both myself and Yusuf Cassim in all future correspondence with regional stakeholders,” he said.

“The port is one of the main strategic economic drivers of the metro and the Eastern Cape.

“As one of the few cities in the world, and the only one in Africa, that have two major harbour terminals, this should enhance the city’s strategic economic advantage.

“If the port continues to underperform, the province will face severe job losses in key sectors.”

