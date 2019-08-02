Consumer debt hits metro’s pocket

Overdue rates bills jump to a staggering R3.8bn

PREMIUM

With thousands of Nelson Mandela Bay residents joining the unemployment queue, the municipality is feeling the pinch as ratepayers battle to pay their municipal accounts.



The city’s consumer debt grew by R549.9m between July 1 2018 and 30 June 2019...

