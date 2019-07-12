Citrus industry produce trucked to Cape Town amid go-slow at Ngqura
The Eastern Cape citrus industry was forced to dispatch at least 50 trucks with produce for export to Cape Town on Thursday, while Volkswagen SA again reduced shifts, as the go-slow at the Port of Ngqura continued to wreak havoc on the province’s economy...
