Ngqura harbour go-slow hits exports

Truck drivers being forced to wait up to 18 hours at Ngqura terminal

PREMIUM

By Michael Kimberley -

A daily gridlock at the Ngqura Container Terminal is crippling the trucking industry in the Eastern Cape and causing massive delays with exports and imports, with drivers forced to wait up to 18 hours before dropping off and fetching goods at the Coega port.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.