Ngqura go-slow is damaging EC economy - Bay business chamber boss

A go-slow at the Port of Ngqura is causing serious damage to the Eastern Cape economy.

This is due to the inability of the port to handle imports and exports, according to Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber president Dr Andrew Muir.

“The automotive and agriculture industries in particular have been severely disrupted,” he said.

“This lost business and cost may never be recovered and equally concerning, this is impacting upon downstream businesses as well as South Africa’s image as a reliable supplier to global export markets.”

Muir called on all relevant stakeholders to act in the best interests of the economy by urgently resolving the situation.