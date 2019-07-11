Ngqura go-slow is damaging EC economy - Bay business chamber boss
A go-slow at the Port of Ngqura is causing serious damage to the Eastern Cape economy.
This is due to the inability of the port to handle imports and exports, according to Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber president Dr Andrew Muir.
“The automotive and agriculture industries in particular have been severely disrupted,” he said.
“This lost business and cost may never be recovered and equally concerning, this is impacting upon downstream businesses as well as South Africa’s image as a reliable supplier to global export markets.”
Muir called on all relevant stakeholders to act in the best interests of the economy by urgently resolving the situation.
Transnet spokesperson Molatwane Likhethe said on Wednesday that the workers at port operations continued to take part in illegal industrial action.
“Workers at the Ngqura container terminal have been on a go-slow since last week, which has had a negative impact on other port operations.
“Operations at the Durban container terminal have also been impacted by equipment failure and high-level absenteeism,” Likhethe said.
“Transnet continues to update all its customers on business continuity plans which have been put in place to deal with the anticipated backlog.
“Employees are also being engaged to ensure that the situation, particularly at the Port of Ngqura, is normalised,” he said.
The Herald reported last week that truck drivers were forced to wait up to 18 hours before dropping off or fetching goods at the Coega port, leaving the automotive, citrus, meat, textile and electronic industries all stuck in transit.