News

Officials suspended for go-slow at Port of Ngqura

By Michael Kimberley - 11 July 2019
A long line of trucks at the container terminal
A long line of trucks at the container terminal
Image: Supplied

A number of officials have been suspended at the Ngqura Container Terminal.

The terminal has been hit by a go-slow for the past 13 days.

Transnet spokesperson Molatwane Likhethe said the illegal action had resulted in a negative impact on customers, particularly the citrus and automotive customers.

Workers at the Ngqura Container Terminal have been on a protracted go-slow and operations at the Durban Container Terminal have also been affected by equipment failure and a high-level absenteeism. Furthermore, decline in performance levels at the Cape Town Container Terminal has been noted,” he said.

He said Transnet had established a command centre manned by national and local leadership to monitor performance.

“Amongst a list of demands, workers are demanding an incentive,” he said.

“Transnet is continuously engaging with customers to communicate business continuity plans including prioritising some of the urgent cargo. Discussion are also being held with labour with a view to normalise port operations, while the impact on the economy has not been quantified yet.”

ALSO READ

Ngqura go-slow hits VWSA

Vehicle production at Volkswagen SA in Uitenhage was forced to slow down dramatically, with two shifts cancelled and staff sent home on ...
News
19 hours ago

Ngqura go-slow is damaging EC economy - Bay business chamber boss

A go-slow at the Port of Ngqura is causing serious damage to the Eastern Cape economy according to Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber president Dr ...
News
5 hours ago

Ngqura harbour go-slow hits exports

A daily gridlock at the Ngqura Container Terminal is crippling the trucking industry in the Eastern Cape and causing massive delays with exports and ...
News
6 days ago

Latest Videos

ATM scammer caught on camera
Primary school kids stage takeover

Most Read

X