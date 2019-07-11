Officials suspended for go-slow at Port of Ngqura

A number of officials have been suspended at the Ngqura Container Terminal.

The terminal has been hit by a go-slow for the past 13 days.

Transnet spokesperson Molatwane Likhethe said the illegal action had resulted in a negative impact on customers, particularly the citrus and automotive customers.

“Workers at the Ngqura Container Terminal have been on a protracted go-slow and operations at the Durban Container Terminal have also been affected by equipment failure and a high-level absenteeism. Furthermore, decline in performance levels at the Cape Town Container Terminal has been noted,” he said.

He said Transnet had established a command centre manned by national and local leadership to monitor performance.

“Amongst a list of demands, workers are demanding an incentive,” he said.

“Transnet is continuously engaging with customers to communicate business continuity plans including prioritising some of the urgent cargo. Discussion are also being held with labour with a view to normalise port operations, while the impact on the economy has not been quantified yet.”