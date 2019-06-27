Man arrested for 10-year-old shooting at the weekend

A 25-year-old suspected gangster has been arrested for allegedly being responsible for injuring a 10-year-old boy during a weekend shooting.

The man was arrested shortly before midnight on Wednesday at a house in Goliath Street in Gelvandale.

The arrest comes after police received a tip off on the shooters identity.

The shooting happened on Saturday when the 10-year-old boy was caught in crossfire and shot in the arm during a gang shooting in Tobias Street, Gelvandale.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said three men, aged between 23 and 24, were standing on the corners of Springbok and Tobias streets when three men approached them.

"Two men pulled out firearms and started shooting at the group who managed to escape unhurt," she said.

"A stray bullet hit a 10-year-boy who was sitting on the pavement. He was struck in his upper arm and was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Shortly before the weekend shooting, a 15-year-old was shot while standing in Khawuleza Street, Timothy Valley.

Naidu said that the shootings were not linked at this stage.

The man is being detained on four counts of attempted murder and will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Friday.