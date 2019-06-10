Bay security guards targeted for weapons as gangs change focus

Seven firearms, including two rifles, were stolen from security guards in Nelson Mandela Bay over the past two weeks.

The latest robbery saw an armed response guard ambushed by two men outside Cingani High School in Motherwell on Saturday at 6pm.

Police have since voiced concern over the spike in firearms taken from security guards saying that gangs are targeting them for more firepower.

Five handguns and two rifles were stolen in the series of robberies.

In the latest attack, the armed response guard, who police are not naming for his safety, was confronted by the men after responding to an alarm activation at the school in Khabonqaba Street.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the guard had checked the school premises and was walking back to his vehicle when the attackers pounced.

“He was closing the school gate to leave when the two men held him at gunpoint and took his firearm. They then ran away,” Beetge said.

“At this stage there is nothing to suggest that the alarm was activated to lure the guard there. It is thought this is more opportunistic.”

On Friday, Gert Gouws, 47, was killed while escorting a furniture truck in Ngona Street, Zwide.

As they stopped at their destination, three unknown men shot and killed Gouws and stole his gas pistol (a replica toy firearm).

The truck driver Henry Van Zyl, 51, was also shot in the stomach and later died in hospital. Nothing was taken from the truck.

Last week Wednesday, a team of G4S cash-in-transit security guards were robbed of a pistol and a rifle at a bar in the Coega Vulindlela Village on the outskirts of Wells Estate.

On May 28, three 9mm firearms and a LM rifle were stolen from SBV cash-in-transit guards when they were ambushed outside a corner shop in Bafana Street and Johnson Road in Soweto On Sea.

Motherwell cluster commander, Major-General Dawie Rabie said they were concerned over the recent spike in stolen firearms on the streets.

“We are working hard to get firearms off the streets and prevent robberies. It is clear gangs are feeling the pressure as they are now targeting security companies, and anyone, with a firearm.

“We caution our members, security companies and all firearm owners to be vigilant,” he said.

In addition to security companies being targeted over the past two weeks, a 46-year-old police sergeant, attached to the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit, was robbed of his firearm during a hijacking outside his house in KwaNobuhle over the weekend.

The cases have been handed over to the Motherwell Cluster Serious Violent Crime Unit for investigation.