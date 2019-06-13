Robber forgets pellet gun in Addo shop

A gang of robbers, allegedly armed with a pellet gun and knives, are believed to have robbed two shops in Addo on Wednesday evening.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the robberies happened in close proximity - about 10 minutes apart.

In one of the robberies, the men allegedly forgot the pellet gun behind in the shop.

The first robbery was at a supermarket in Main Road, Addo at about 6:10pm.

"According to the 41-year-old man, he saw an armed suspect threatening his brother with a firearm. Another armed suspect allegedly demanded cash and the keys of the safe.

"The suspects then took all the cash from the cash register, cigarettes, cellphones and fled on foot from the scene. No shots were fired but during the robbery a shop assistant was stabbed and taken for medical care,” Swart said.

Tt is believed that the same gang stormed a spaza shop in Greenfield, Valencia, also in Addo, where they threatened the shop owner and assaulted his brother at about 6.20pm.

“The suspects then took an undisclosed amount of cash, cellphones and cigarettes and fled on foot from the scene.

"Police were summoned to the scene and confiscated a pellet gun that was allegedly left behind by the suspects,” Swart said.

“A task team was set up immediately to follow up on all leads.”

Anyone with information on the robberies is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Wouter Verwey on 084-846-2273.