Wanted robber nabbed while cruising around with firearm in car

A suspected robber who had been on the run for 11 months, was caught when police pulled over a vehicle he was driving in Motherwell and discovered a firearm.

The Datsun GO was pulled over in Nzunga Street shortly after midday on Monday.

Flying Squad officials spotted the vehicle without a front licence plate, driving slowly down the road.

All four of the men in the vehicle, aged between 23 and 30, were arrested.

However, three of the men were later released due to lack of evidence linking them to the firearm.

Police spokesperson Captain André Beetge said when the vehicle came to a halt, police searched the Datsun GO and found a firearm on the floor of the front passenger seat.

Late on Tuesday, the 25-year-old who police will only name after he appears in court, was found to be wanted for an armed robbery committed in the Mount Road policing area in July 2018.

“After searching the car, they found the front number plate stashed under the driver's seat while the back licence plate was still on the car,” Beetge said.

“The firearm, which had its serial number removed, was found in the car. On investigation, the car was found to be a rental vehicle from Port Elizabeth.”

Beetge said only after further investigation would he be able to say whether the gang was gearing up to commit a crime.

“At this stage, the case is still under investigation. All four were arrested, but due to lack of evidence linking them to the weapon, three were released."

He said the last remaining suspect had been on the run since 2018 and would remain in custody as he had a warrant out for his arrest.

“Our ballistic unit has taken the firearm to ascertain if it can be linked to any other crimes.”

The man is expected to appear in the Motherwell magistrate's court on Wednesday.