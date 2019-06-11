Four arrested after gun found in rental car
Four men were arrested after police found a suspected stolen firearm inside their vehicle on Monday.
The vehicle, a Datsun Go, was pulled over in Nzunga Street, Motherwell shortly after midday.
This, after Flying Squad officials spotted the vehicle, with no front license plate, driving slowly down the road.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said when the car came to a halt, police searched the vehicle and found a firearm on the floor below the front passenger seat.
“The four men, aged between 23 and 30, were arrested," he said.
"The vehicle's front number plate had been removed and stashed under the driver’s seat."
He said the vehicle was discovered to be a rental from a Port Elizabeth agency.
The men were arrested for being in illegal possession of a firearm.
"Our ballistic unit has taken the firearm to ascertain if it can be connected to any other crimes," Beetge said.
The men are expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.