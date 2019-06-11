News

Four arrested after gun found in rental car

By Gareth Wilson - 11 June 2019
A Datsun Go was pulled over in Nzunga Street in Motherwell shortly after midday, when Flying Squad members spotted the car with no front license plate, driving slowly down the road. A firearm was found lying on the floor of the front passenger seat
Image: supplied

Four men were arrested after police found a suspected stolen firearm inside their vehicle on Monday.

The vehicle, a Datsun Go, was pulled over in Nzunga Street, Motherwell shortly after midday.

This, after Flying Squad officials spotted the vehicle, with no front license plate, driving slowly down the road.

Suspects sit alongside the car after police found a gun. All four were arrested.
Image: supplied

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said when the car came to a halt, police searched the vehicle and found a firearm on the floor below the front passenger seat.

“The four men, aged between 23 and 30, were arrested," he said.

"The vehicle's front number plate had been removed and stashed under the driver’s seat."

He said the vehicle was discovered to be a rental from a Port Elizabeth agency.

The firearm found on the floor of the car
Image: supplied

The men were arrested for being in illegal possession of a firearm.

"Our ballistic unit has taken the firearm to ascertain if it can be connected to any other crimes," Beetge said.

The men are expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

