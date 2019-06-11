No sympathy shown for Bara 'baby snatcher'

The family of the Soweto woman who allegedly abducted a newborn baby wants her to feel the wrath of the law.

Kereleng Ramoisa, 29, was arrested on Friday morning after she was apparently found with baby Mpumelelo at a house in Diepkloof, Soweto.

The baby had been abducted from the maternity ward at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital a day before.

Yesterday, Ramoisa appeared briefly in the Protea magistrate's court for child stealing.

The family said they called police on Ramoisa after they found her with the baby. The woman had apparently miscarried twice in the past.

Her sister Brenda said she was shocked when Ramoisa requested her to bring baby formula and some baby stuff on her way from work.

"She said 'I have given birth and I cannot go out and buy for myself'," she said.

"When I got home I found her carrying a newborn baby and I asked her when was she ever pregnant."